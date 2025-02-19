WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

WillScot Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 2,299,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 355.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.