Wilmington (LON:WIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%.
Wilmington Price Performance
Shares of LON:WIL remained flat at GBX 343 ($4.33) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 317 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.27). The company has a market capitalization of £306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.16.
Wilmington Company Profile
