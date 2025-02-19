Wilmington (LON:WIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Wilmington Price Performance

Shares of LON:WIL remained flat at GBX 343 ($4.33) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 317 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.27). The company has a market capitalization of £306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.16.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.