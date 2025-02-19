Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.93 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 48.64 ($0.61), with a volume of 111,366 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.