Wingstop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,384 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,638 put options.

Wingstop Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $32.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,337. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.48. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $264.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 230,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,911,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 41,244.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $389.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

