Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $431.67.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Winmark

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total value of $1,117,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,994 shares in the company, valued at $61,152,553.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

