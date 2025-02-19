Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 30426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

