WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 70,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 98,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

