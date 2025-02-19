Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. Wix.com updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $225.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America raised their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.22.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.