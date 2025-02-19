YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

