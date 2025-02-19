Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for IRWD FY2025 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

