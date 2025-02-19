ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 56,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
ZKH Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group
About ZKH Group
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
