ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 56,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

ZKH Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

About ZKH Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ZKH Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 888,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

