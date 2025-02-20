11,790 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,003.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.