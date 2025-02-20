13,933 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 542,659 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Trading Halts Explained
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.