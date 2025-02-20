1,537 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,896,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $973.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.24. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

