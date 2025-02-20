16,528 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

