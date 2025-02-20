18,186 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

