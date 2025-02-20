18,186 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
NYSE TSN opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
