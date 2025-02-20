19,761 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.