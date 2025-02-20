21,000 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

