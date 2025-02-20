24,428 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

