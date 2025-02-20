3,836 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $213.24 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total value of $8,833,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,652.16. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,544 shares of company stock worth $143,328,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

