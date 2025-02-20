3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $211.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $601.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

