408,285 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,858 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $72.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

