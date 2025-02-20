6,690 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $120.56 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

