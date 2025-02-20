80,131 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.