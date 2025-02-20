842 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

