AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 82,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 73,277 shares.The stock last traded at $39.91 and had previously closed at $40.03.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

