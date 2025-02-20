Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 44,194 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

