Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.