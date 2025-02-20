Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

