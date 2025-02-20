Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,670.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

