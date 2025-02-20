AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,191,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.11. The firm has a market cap of $348.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

