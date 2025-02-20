Able Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after buying an additional 161,154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 505,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.