Able Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Able Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

