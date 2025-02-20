Able Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Able Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 301,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 491,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

