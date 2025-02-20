Able Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

