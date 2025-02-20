ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. ACCO Brands updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.050 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 874,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.