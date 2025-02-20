ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $728,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,701.62. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,162 shares of company stock worth $2,663,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.