Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0674 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

