Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $11.38 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

