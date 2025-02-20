Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $466,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,654,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,896,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,846,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
NYSE PKG opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $167.60 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.
Packaging Co. of America Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
