Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

