Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $741,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

