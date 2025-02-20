Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %
HD opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average of $397.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
