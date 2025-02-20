Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

HD opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average of $397.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.