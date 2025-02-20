Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
