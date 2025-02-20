Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.