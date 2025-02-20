AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.52 and last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 195538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AerCap by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 128,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $9,943,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

