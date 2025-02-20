Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Affymax shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Affymax Stock Up 14.3 %

Affymax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.