Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,834,455 shares of company stock valued at $256,987,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

