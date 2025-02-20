Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.21 and last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 45368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.29. The firm has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

