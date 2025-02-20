Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 79,663 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,330,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,232,000 after acquiring an additional 708,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,038,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,526,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 314,449 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 153,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

