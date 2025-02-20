Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,950 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after buying an additional 429,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after buying an additional 488,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after buying an additional 313,957 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.